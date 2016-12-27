Rodriguez tallied 18 points (7-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds and three steals across 25 minutes in a 102-100 loss to the Kings on Monday.

Rodriguez has shouldered more of a scoring load than expected over the last two games, following up his season-best 21-point effort Friday against the Suns with an 18-point showing Monday. Both of those performances came against two teams ranking in the bottom half of the league in terms of points allowed, but Rodriguez's increased scoring of late may have nonetheless helped increase some separation from backup T.J. McConnell in the competition for minutes at point guard. Both players, however, will lose value once Ben Simmons (foot) returns, likely at some point in January.