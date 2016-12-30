76ers' Sergio Rodriguez: Ruled out Friday
Rodriguez (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets, the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey reports.
He suffered a sprained ankle in Thursday's game against the Jazz. T.J. McConnell will get the start at point guard and Nik Stauskas will be the backup, as McConnell is the only healthy point guard on the roster. The Sixers' next game is Tuesday against the Timberwolves, so Rodriguez will have some time to rest, but it's still quite possible that he will miss more than just Friday's contest.
