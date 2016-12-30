Rodriguez suffered a left ankle sprain in Thursday's game against the Jazz and will not return. He finished with three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes.

This leaves T.J. McConnell as the only healthy point guard on the Sixers' roster. Rodriguez should be considered highly questionable for Friday's game in Denver.

