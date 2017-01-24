76ers' Sergio Rodriguez: To operate as backup point guard Tuesday
Rodriguez will operate as the backup point guard Tuesday against the Clippers, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Rodriguez fell out of the rotation completely on Saturday against the Hawks, not even seeing a minute of action. However, he'll return to the rotation Tuesday and is expected to back up T.J. McConnell at point guard, which could push him to playing time closer to the 20-minute mark. That said, Rodriguez's value remains cloudy and it may be a situation to avoid for the time being.
