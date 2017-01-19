Rodriguez returned to the bench and scored four points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding seven rebounds and four assists in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 94-89 win over the Raptors.

Rodriguez is not a particularly good rebounder, and so his high total in that category should be considered unusual. Even in limited minutes, he can be a good source of assists, but when he's playing less than 20 minutes a game, he is only really an option in very deep leagues. TJ McConnell (wrist) has the starting job right now, and as long as that is the case, Rodriguez is not worth rostering in most settings.