Rodriguez will return to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Rodriguez drew the start in Monday's game against the Bucks with T.J. McConnell (wrist) sitting out, posting 10 points, seven rebounds, and six assists across 32 minutes. With McConnell healthy and returning to the starting five, Rodriguez will head to the bench and could see his playing time drop into the mid-to-low 20's, which greatly hurts his fantasy potential.