Rodriguez (ankle) won't play Tuesday against the Timberwolves.

As expected, Rodriguez will remain out for the second straight game as he continues to nurse a sprained left ankle. Expect T.J. McConnell to make another start at point guard Tuesday after he filled in with 17 points and eight assists in 36 minutes in a loss Friday to the Nuggets.

