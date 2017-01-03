76ers' Sergio Rodriguez: Won't play Tuesday vs. Timberwolves
Rodriguez (ankle) won't play Tuesday against the Timberwolves.
As expected, Rodriguez will remain out for the second straight game as he continues to nurse a sprained left ankle. Expect T.J. McConnell to make another start at point guard Tuesday after he filled in with 17 points and eight assists in 36 minutes in a loss Friday to the Nuggets.
