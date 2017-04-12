Splitter (calf) is expected to be limited to around 18 minutes during Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Still not fully recuperated from the calf injury, Splitter is expected to be placed on a strict minutes restriction again for Wednesday's contest. How closely the 76ers stay to 18 minutes remains to be seen, but there's a strong possibility he won't exceed 20 minutes.

