76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Available for Tuesday's game
Luwawu-Cabarrot (lips) will be available for Tuesday's summer league game against the Celtics, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Luwawu-Cabarrot suffered a cut on his upper lip during Saturday's game against the Warriors due to an opponent's elbow. He received stitches for the injury, which seemingly isn't serious, and will be available to take the floor during Tuesday's contest.
