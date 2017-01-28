76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Drops dozen on Rockets in home loss
Luwawu-Cabarrot managed 12 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with one rebound over 13 minutes in Friday's 123-118 loss against the Rockets.
Luwawu-Cabarrot has played 10 or more points in 10 consecutive games, emerging as a decent fantasy option in deeper leagues. He is averaging 6.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game during the 10-game span.
More News
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Posts season-high 12 points vs. Wizards•
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Recalled from D-League•
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu: Assigned to D-League•
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu: Returns from D-League•
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu: Headed back to D-League•
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu: Recalled from D-League•