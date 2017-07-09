76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Leaves Saturday's game
Luwawau-Cabaroot suffered a laceration on his upper lip during Saturday's summer league game against the Warriors, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com reports.
Luwawau-Cabaroot got himself stitched up but will not return to the game,
More News
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Out Thursday for rest•
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Scores career-high 24 points in Monday's loss•
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Continues strong play as a starter•
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Stays productive in Tuesday's loss•
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Drops career-high 23 points Sunday•
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Sets new career high in scoring Friday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...