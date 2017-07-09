76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Leaves Saturday's game

Luwawau-Cabaroot suffered a laceration on his upper lip during Saturday's summer league game against the Warriors, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com reports.

Luwawau-Cabaroot got himself stitched up but will not return to the game,

