76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Out Thursday for rest

Luwawu-Cabarrot will sit out Thursday's summer league game against the Spurs for rest purposes, Brian Seltzer of Sixers.com reports.

Luwawu-Cabarrot, who finished with 12 points, three assists and two rebounds during Wednesday's loss to the Jazz, will get Thursday afternoon off. His next chance to take the floor will come Saturday when the Las Vegas summer league begins.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories