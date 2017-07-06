76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Out Thursday for rest
Luwawu-Cabarrot will sit out Thursday's summer league game against the Spurs for rest purposes, Brian Seltzer of Sixers.com reports.
Luwawu-Cabarrot, who finished with 12 points, three assists and two rebounds during Wednesday's loss to the Jazz, will get Thursday afternoon off. His next chance to take the floor will come Saturday when the Las Vegas summer league begins.
