Luwawu-Cabarrot went for 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes during a 109-93 loss to the Wizards on Saturday.

Luwawu-Cabarrot turned in his best game of the season Saturday as the minutes, points and rebounds were season highs and the assists tied a season high. The rookie guard has seen an increased role in the Philadelphia rotation over the past six contests as he's averaging 13.0 minutes per game in that stretch compared to his season average of 8.4 minutes per game. We'll see if this performance earns Luwawu-Cabarrot more minutes in the next few games.