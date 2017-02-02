Luwawu-Cabarrot produced seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes during a 113-95 loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday.

Luwawu-Cabarrot received his first-career start as Robert Covington (hand) was sidelined, but wasn't able to do a lot despite receiving 23 minutes, his second-highest total of the season. If Covington is unable to go Thursday against the Spurs, look for Luwawu-Cabarrot to receive more minutes than normal once again.