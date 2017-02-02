Luwawu-Cabarrot will start at small forward for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Robert Covington is sitting out with a bruised right hand, which opens a void at small forward, which will be filled by Luwawu-Cabarrot. Wednesday will be Luwawu-Cabarrot's first career start and it likely means a significant jump in playing time from the 14.6 minutes he's averaged thus far in January. Considering his inexperience and lack of consistency in limited minutes this season, Luwawu-Cabarrot will be a risky fantasy play Wednesday.