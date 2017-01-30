McConnell produced 14 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 12 assists, four rebounds and one block across 37 minutes in Sunday's 121-108 loss to the Bulls.

The Cavaliers recently reached out to the 76ers to check in on McConnell's availability, but Philadelphia reportedly rebuffed those offers, suggesting the high value the franchise places on the second-year point guard. While McConnell's playing time will eventually take a hit once Ben Simmons (foot) is cleared to play in games, the 24-year-old should remain a nice fantasy asset, especially for those in need of assist production. He's doled out double-digit dimes in four of his last five games, averaging 10.2 points (on 52.5% shooting), 10.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 32.0 minutes per contest during that span.