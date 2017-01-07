McConnell posted nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 FT), 17 assists, four rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes during a 110-106 loss to the Celtics on Friday.

McConnell received his third straight start as Sergio Rodriguez (ankle) remained sidelined and had by far his best assist total of the season at 17. It was the first time season he's reached double-digits in assists and McConnell also tied his season high in minutes in Friday's game. McConnell has averaged 10.7 points on 48.1 percent shooting, 11.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game in the last three games as a starter. It's not a large sample size, but he's shown he's capable of posting solid value while the Philadelphia backcourt is banged up.