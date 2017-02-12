McConnell scored 11 points (3-7 FG, 5-6 FT) while adding 10 assists, four rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 117-109 win over the Heat.

With Joel Embiid (knee) out, the Sixers relied on a balanced offense that saw seven different players score in double digits, and McConnell cashed in for his third double-double of the season. It was also his first game with 10 or more dimes in seven February starts, after he finished the month of January with five such performances in the last six games. The 24-year-old's offensive upside is too limited for him to be valuable in most fantasy formats regardless of how many assists he's getting, however.