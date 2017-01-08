McConnell will draw another start at point guard for Sunday's game against the Nets, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.

McConnell has started the last three games in place of Sergio Rodriguez, who's been sidelined with an ankle injury. Rodriguez is back and available to play, but coach Brett Brown has opted to keep McConnell in the starting five after Friday's impressive nine-point, 17-assist showing against the Celtics. McConnell could very well see a full starter's workload again with Rodriguez fresh off an injury, so he'll continue to be the more appealing fantasy option in the Sixers' point guard rotation for the time being. McConnell averaged 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 three-pointer across 36.0 minutes over his last three starts.