McConnell provided eight points (4-6 FG), seven assists, six rebounds, two steals across 34 minutes in a 98-97 win over the Knicks on Wednesday.

During his two seasons with the 76ers, McConnell has been relied upon to provide strong defense and set up others, but he called his own number with the game on the line Wednesday. After franchise center Joel Embiid sparked a late rally, McConnell found the ball in his hands in the waning seconds with the 76ers trailing by a point, and knocked down a baseline jumper as time expired to give his team their 11th win of the season. The game-winning shot doesn't mean a whole lot from a fantasy perspective, but it's worth noting that McConnell continued to start and saw a 30-plus-minute workload, even with former starter Sergio Rodriguez available for the second straight game following an ankle sprain. McConnell will need to keep playing well to maintain his spot with the top unit, but for now, it looks as though he has some job security. If you're in need of assists along with decent rebounding and steal totals from the guard spot, McConnell is a justifiable pickup while he's getting ample run.