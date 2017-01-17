McConnell (wrist) told reporters that he hopes to play Wednesday against the Raptors, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports. The team is listing McConnell as doubtful, however.

McConnell suffered a sprained right wrist Monday against Milwaukee and donned a split at Tuesday's practice. The point guard said he hopes to take the court Wednesday but noted that the decision will ultimately be in the hands of the 76ers' coaching staff.