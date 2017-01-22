McConnell scored eight points (3-7 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding 11 assists, six rebounds and three steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 110-93 loss to the Hawks.

While his lack of offense makes him difficult to roster in shallower fantasy formats -- McConnell has more games with double-digit assists (two) than double-digit points (one) in January -- the second-year player is contributing in other categories. Once Ben Simmons (foot) makes his debut for the Sixers, however, which could be in 4-6 weeks, expect McConnell's role to begin shrinking very quickly.