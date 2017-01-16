McConnell's recent MRI on his wrist came back negative, but he remains without an official timetable for a return, Bob Cooney of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

McConnell has already been ruled out of Monday's game against the Bucks, but he at least received some good news, as an MRI revealed there was no structural damage to his wrist. The Sixers have yet to provide any sort of concrete timetable for a return, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis for the time being. Look for Sergio Rodriguez to return to the starting five at point guard and see a pretty big workload, while Chasson Randle is expected to operate as the team's backup for the duration of McConnell's absence.