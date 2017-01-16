McConnell has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bucks with a right wrist sprain.

McConnell suffered from the injury during Saturday's loss to the Wizards, during which he finished with four points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds and one steal across 23 minutes. The exact severity of the injury isn't fully known, but McConnell required an MRI over the weekend, and unless the 76ers indicate otherwise, he'll likely be evaluated on a game-by-game basis. McConnell's absence Monday paves the way for Sergio Rodriguez, who has started the bulk of the games at point guard this season, to reenter the starting five. Rodriguez could be in store for a 30-plus-minute workload, with the newly-signed Chasson Randle serving as his top backup.