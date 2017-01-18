McConnell (wrist) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

McConnell was originally viewed as doubtful to play heading into the day, but the 76ers upgraded his status after he was able to take part in morning shootaround. The point guard only had his sprained right wrist taped up during shootaround, a positive sign after he was spotted with a splint on the wrist Tuesday. McConnell is scheduled to go through a pregame workout before a final determination is made on his status, but if he remains out for a second straight game, Sergio Rodriguez would pick up another start at point guard.