McConnell (wrist) started at point guard and scored 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding eight assists, five rebounds, and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 94-89 win over the Raptors.

After missing one game, McConnell reclaimed his starting role. He played well, and the team won against one of the best teams in the East, both of which will help to keep McConnell in the starting point guard role ahead of current backup Sergio Rodriguez. McConnell doesn't score much, but he is an excellent source of assists and steals.