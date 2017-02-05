McConnell put up 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 FT), four assists and two rebounds in 28 minutes Saturday during a 125-102 loss to the Heat.

McConnell had a hyper-efficient Saturday, scoring in double digits for the first time in four games on just six field-goal attempts. In fact, the second-year guard is averaging just 5.4 attempts per game this season. His low volume really limits his fantasy value, although he offers 6.1 assists per game.