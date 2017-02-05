McConnell put up 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 FT), four assists and two rebounds in 28 minutes Saturday during a 125-102 loss to the Heat.

McConnell had a hyper-efficient Saturday, scoring in double digits for the first time in four games on just six field-goal attempts. In fact, the second-year guard is averaging just 5.4 attempts per game this season. His low volume really limits his fantasy value, although he offers 6.1 assists per game.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola