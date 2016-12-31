McConnell started at point guard and contributed a season-high 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists and two rebounds across 36 minutes in a 124-122 win over the Nuggets on Friday.

With Jerryd Bayless (wrist) sidelined for the season and Sergio Rodriguez (ankle) sitting out Friday, McConnell picked up his second start of the campaign, and as expected, saw a hefty minutes load with the 76ers lacking any other healthy traditional options at point guards. McConnell has typically acted primarily as a facilitator during his first two seasons in the league, but with other key scorers in Jahlil Okafor (hamstring) and Gerald Henderson (hip) also sitting out Friday, he took it upon himself to look for his own offense a little more. Perhaps the strong shooting night will embolden McConnell to keep putting up double-digit attempts in future contests, but even if that doesn't happen, he'll still be worthy of a short-term pickup in most formats if Rodriguez misses further time. The absence of any other options at the position would effectively lock McConnell into around 35 or 40 minutes in any subsequent starts, which would likely translate to healthy production across the stat sheet.