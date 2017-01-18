McConnell (wrist) will play Wednesday against Toronto, Tom Moore of Calkins Media reports.

The guard entered the day with a questionable designation after suffering a minor sprain in his right wrist Saturday against Washington. McConnell sported a wrap on the wrist at Tuesday's practice, but he's since shed it and is not expected to be limited, in terms of workload, Wednesday. Expect the Arizona product to return to the starting lineup, sending Sergio Rodriguez back to the bench.