McConnell will draw another start at point guard in Sunday's game against the Nets, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.

McConnell had previously started the last three games in place of Sergio Rodriguez, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury. Rodriguez has been cleared to play Sunday, but with coach Brett Brown perhaps looking to limit the Spaniard's workload in his first game back, McConnell will stick in the starting five after an impressive nine-point, 17-assist showing in a loss to the Celtics on Friday. It's expected that McConnell will be in line for a 30-plus-minute workload for at least one more contest, but the playing time could be distributed fairly evenly between him and Rodriguez in the games that follow.