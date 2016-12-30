McConnell will start at point guard Friday against the Nuggets, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With Sergio Rodriguez spraining his ankle during Thursday's 100-83 loss to the Jazz and failing to return, McConnell picked up some extra playing time off the bench, accruing six points (3-5 FG), three assists and one steal across 27 minutes. The 76ers announced after the contest that Rodriguez would miss the second half of the back-to-back set Friday, so McConnell should be in line for a massive workload, as he's the only healthy point guard on the roster. Nik Stauskas is expected to masquerade as a point guard whenever McConnell is off the floor, but don't expect that to be very often. In his lone other start this season back on Dec. 11 against the Pistons, McConnell nearly recorded a triple-double, finishing with 12 points (6-9 FG), 10 rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 37 minutes. As such, he'll make for an appealing low-cost DFS target for the Friday slate.