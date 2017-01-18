McConnell will start at point guard in Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

McConnell suffered from a right wrist injury Saturday against Washington and missed Monday's game against the Bucks, but he will officially return to the starting lineup after being ruled active Wednesday. His return also officially sends backup Sergio Rodriguez back to the bench.

