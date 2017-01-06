McConnell will start at point guard in Friday's game against the Celtics.

Fellow point guard Sergio Rodriguez (knee) hasn't been ruled out for Friday's game, but he was downgraded from probable to questionable following Friday's shootaround, which suggests he may miss a third straight game. McConnell and Rodriguez figure to share the point-guard duties in some fashion Friday if Rodriguez is able to suit up, but if he doesn't McConnell would be in line to play over 30 minutes like he did in the last two contests while Rodriguez was sidelined.