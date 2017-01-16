Harrison signed a contract with the D-League's Greensboro Swarm on Sunday, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

After going unclaimed off waivers upon being let go by the Hornets earlier in January, Harrison will stick with the organization's D-League affiliate, though he'll no longer have the benefit of a 15-man roster spot. Harrison could be called up to the Hornets, or any other team for that matter, if he impresses during his time with the Swarm.