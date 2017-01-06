Gee was waived by the Nuggets on Friday.

Gee signed with the Nuggets in mid-November when the team was hit hard by injuries on the wing, but with Denver back to just about full health over the past several weeks, his playing time has fallen by the wayside. The veteran guard has played in just four games since the beginning of December, and since he's not a building block for the future, the team decided to let him go before his $1.1 million contract became guaranteed for the rest of the season on Jan. 10.