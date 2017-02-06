Varejao cleared waivers Sunday, ESPN.com's Chris Haynes reports.

Varejao, who was signed to a one-year deal for the veterans' minimum, wasn't able to attract attention from any teams after the Warriors waived him Friday. That doesn't close the door on Varejao resurfacing at the NBA level, however, as several teams were said to be interested in signing him once he cleared waivers. The aging center will likely look to latch on with a contending team at some point in the coming weeks.