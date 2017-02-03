Varejao was waived by the Warriors on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Even with Zaza Pachulia (shoulder) expected to be sidelined for at least a week, Varejao wasn't needed to provide much insurance at center, considering the Warriors already had JaVale McGee, Draymond Green, David West and Damian Jones on hand to cover the position. With the 34-year-old deemed an expendable piece, the Warriors will instead add depth at point guard, bringing in the defensive-minded Briante Weber on a 10-day contract. Varejao, who has made just 14 appearances on the season and is averaging 6.6 minutes per game, could sign with another team to provide some energy off the bench in the frontcourt, assuming he goes unclaimed off waivers.