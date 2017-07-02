Andre Iguodala: Offered deal by Golden State

Iguodala has received a three-year, $45 million deal from Golden State, Chris B. Haynes of ESPN.com reports.

Iguodala is reportedly deliberating on the offer. The 33-year-old swingman, who has already met with San Antonio and Houston since free agency began Saturday, is hoping to score a more lucrative deal than the one offered by the Warriors.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories