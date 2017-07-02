Andre Iguodala: Offered deal by Golden State
Iguodala has received a three-year, $45 million deal from Golden State, Chris B. Haynes of ESPN.com reports.
Iguodala is reportedly deliberating on the offer. The 33-year-old swingman, who has already met with San Antonio and Houston since free agency began Saturday, is hoping to score a more lucrative deal than the one offered by the Warriors.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Explodes for 20 points in championship win•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Comes up big in Game 3 win•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Leads second unit in Game 1 minutes•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Officially cleared to play in Game 1•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will play in Game 4•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probable for Game 4•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...
-
Wolves land Butler in blockbuster
The Wolves landed a superstar, and the Bulls kickstarted their rebuild. Chris Towers breaks...
-
Russell gets a fresh start
The Lakers' decision to dump salary could prove to have huge ramifications for Fantasy players,...