Andrew Bogut: Nearing return to full basketball activity
Bogut (lower leg) is close to a return to full basketball activity, Marc Stein of ESPN.com reports.
After joining the Cavaliers near the end of the 2016-17 campaign with the hope contributing to a potential title run, Bogut ended up fracturing his left tibia in less than a minute during his team debut, which kept him out for the rest of the season. Prior to joining the Cavaliers, he had spent 26 games with the Mavericks, averaging 3.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 block across 22.4 minutes. He's been going through a heavy dose of rehab since March and has already been cleared for both running and jumping exercises, so it appears he's nearing a return to full strength. The expectation is that he'll be ready for training camp and he should field plenty of interest from teams that are looking for a veteran rim protecting presence who also performs well on the boards. That said, Bogut is going into his 13th NBA season, so he could have his workload scaled back with whichever team he signs with.
More News
-
Andrew Bogut: Waived by Cleveland•
-
Cavaliers' Andrew Bogut: Expected to be waived•
-
Cavaliers' Andrew Bogut: Out for rest of season•
-
Cavaliers' Andrew Bogut: Diagnosed with fractured left tibia•
-
Cavaliers' Andrew Bogut: Leaves Monday's game with leg injury•
-
Cavaliers' Andrew Bogut: Available to play Monday vs. Heat•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...
-
Wolves land Butler in blockbuster
The Wolves landed a superstar, and the Bulls kickstarted their rebuild. Chris Towers breaks...
-
Russell gets a fresh start
The Lakers' decision to dump salary could prove to have huge ramifications for Fantasy players,...
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...