Andrew Bogut: Nearing return to full basketball activity

Bogut (lower leg) is close to a return to full basketball activity, Marc Stein of ESPN.com reports.

After joining the Cavaliers near the end of the 2016-17 campaign with the hope contributing to a potential title run, Bogut ended up fracturing his left tibia in less than a minute during his team debut, which kept him out for the rest of the season. Prior to joining the Cavaliers, he had spent 26 games with the Mavericks, averaging 3.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 block across 22.4 minutes. He's been going through a heavy dose of rehab since March and has already been cleared for both running and jumping exercises, so it appears he's nearing a return to full strength. The expectation is that he'll be ready for training camp and he should field plenty of interest from teams that are looking for a veteran rim protecting presence who also performs well on the boards. That said, Bogut is going into his 13th NBA season, so he could have his workload scaled back with whichever team he signs with.