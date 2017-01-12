Bennett will likely sign with Fenerbahce of the Turkish League, Sportando.com reports.

The former No. 1 overall pick will head to Istanbul after being waived by the Nets on Monday. The journeyman has traveled all across the NBA but may have finally exhausted his opportunities after posting a dismal 5.0 points and 3.4 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game while shooting 41.3 percent from the floor over his 23 appearances with the Nets. He'll now look to revitalize his career in the Turkish League at just 23 years old.