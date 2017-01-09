Bennett was waived Monday by the Nets, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports reports.

While Bennett's status as a former No. 1 overall pick makes this a little more newsworthy, the Nets' decision to waive him doesn't come as much of a surprise. Bennett had fallen out of the rotation over the last few weeks and was averaging only 5.0 points and 3.4 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game while shooting 41.3 percent from the floor over his 23 appearances on the season. The 23-year-old, who has spent time with the Cavaliers, Timberwolves, Raptors and Nets since being drafted in 2013, may have exhausted his NBA opportunities for the time being. The D-League or a foreign league could be in his future.