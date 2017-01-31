The Magic decided not to extend another 10-day contract to Brown after his first 10-day deal expired Tuesday, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The Magic brought Brown in from the D-League's Eric BayHawks in order to provide some extra depth on the wing while Evan Fournier (foot) was out, but it appears the team no longer views Brown as a necessary piece following Fournier's return to action in Monday's overtime loss to the Timberwolves. Brown is now expected to report back to the BayHawks, with whom he was averaging 21.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steal in 39.2 minutes per game prior to his promotion to the NBA.