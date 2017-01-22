Brown signed a 10-day contract with the Magic on Sunday, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Brown, a second-year forward out of Stanford, previously made nine appearances with the Pelicans before being waived in early December. He signed in the D-League shortly thereafter and has performed well for the Magic's affiliate, the Erie BayHawks, averaging 21.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steal in 39.2 minutes per game while shooting 47.2 percent from three-point range. With the Magic expected to be without three of their shooting guards in Evan Fournier (foot), Jodie Meeks (thumb) and C.J. Wilcox (knee) for Sunday's game against the Warriors, Brown should help bolster the team's depth on the wing.