Anzejs Pasecniks: Will remain overseas for 2017-18 season
Pasecniks will remain overseas for the 2017-18 season instead of joining the Sixers, Derek Bodner of Sports Radio WIP reports.
Pasecniks was drafted by the Sixers with 25th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, but instead of coming to the States right away, he'll spend another season internationally while working on his overall game. The 76ers have somewhat of a logjam with big men, including the likes of Joel Embiid, Jahlil Okafor, Richaun Holmes and Dario Saric, so there's really no point on using an unnecessary roster spot when they can continue to have Pasecniks develop overseas.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...
-
Wolves land Butler in blockbuster
The Wolves landed a superstar, and the Bulls kickstarted their rebuild. Chris Towers breaks...
-
Russell gets a fresh start
The Lakers' decision to dump salary could prove to have huge ramifications for Fantasy players,...
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...