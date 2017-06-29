Pasecniks will remain overseas for the 2017-18 season instead of joining the Sixers, Derek Bodner of Sports Radio WIP reports.

Pasecniks was drafted by the Sixers with 25th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, but instead of coming to the States right away, he'll spend another season internationally while working on his overall game. The 76ers have somewhat of a logjam with big men, including the likes of Joel Embiid, Jahlil Okafor, Richaun Holmes and Dario Saric, so there's really no point on using an unnecessary roster spot when they can continue to have Pasecniks develop overseas.