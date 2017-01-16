Bentil has returned to the D-League after playing 11 games in China, Pacers play-by-play announcer Scott Agness reports.

A second-round pick in 2016, Bentil was waived by the Celtics in October before signing a deal with the Pacers a few days later. He was assigned to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, but instead ended up spending the last two-and-a-half months in China. Now that he's returned to the United States, Bentil is expected to participate in the upcoming D-League showcase in hopes of catching the eye of an NBA team. Bentil, a versatile scorer at the college level, will likely have to prove his worth at the D-League level before warranting consideration for a 10-day contract.