Bojan Bogdanovic: Becomes unrestricted free agent
Bogdanovic became an unrestricted free agent Friday after the Wizards withdrew their qualifying offer to him, David Aldridge of Turner Sports reports.
In the wake of restricted free agent Otto Porter agreeing to a four-year, $106 million offer sheet with the Nets, the Wizards have withdrawn their qualifying offer to Bogdanovic, likely to free up the space to match the Nets' offer sheet to Porter. The Wizards traded for Bogdanovic last season prior to the deadline to boost their bench heading into the playoffs. He averaged 13.7 points (44.5 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from three) and 3.4 boards across 25.7 minutes per game during 2016-17.
