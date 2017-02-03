Weber signed a 10-day contract with the Warriors on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Weber, a defense-first point guard who appeared in seven games with the Grizzlies and Heat last season, has played exclusively at the D-League level since being cut by the Miami during training camp in the fall. He's been impressive on both ends of the court during his time with the Sioux Falls SkyForce, earning Player of the Month honors for January after averaging 21.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 3.6 steals per game. Several teams were apparently interested in bringing Weber in as depth at point guard, but he decided joining the league-best Warriors was his most appealing opportunity. He could have a shot at entering the team's rotation right away if Shaun Livingston (back) is forced to miss further time.