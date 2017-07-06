Koenig, as expected, officially signed a two-way contract with the Bucks on Thursday.
Koenig made a reputation for himself at Wisconsin as one of the best shooters in the country. He drilled at least 39 percent of his attempts from deep during his last three years in college and proved to be great in clutch time as well. He'll spend most of next year in Oshkosh with the Bucks' G-League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, but can spend up to 45 days in the NBA.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...
-
Wolves land Butler in blockbuster
The Wolves landed a superstar, and the Bulls kickstarted their rebuild. Chris Towers breaks...