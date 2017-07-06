Koenig, as expected, officially signed a two-way contract with the Bucks on Thursday.

Koenig made a reputation for himself at Wisconsin as one of the best shooters in the country. He drilled at least 39 percent of his attempts from deep during his last three years in college and proved to be great in clutch time as well. He'll spend most of next year in Oshkosh with the Bucks' G-League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, but can spend up to 45 days in the NBA.