Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Antetokounmpo scores 27, including game-winner Wednesday

Antetokounmpo scored 27 points (10-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT) with 13 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal across 39 minutes in a 105-104 win over the Knicks on Monday.

Antetokounmpo saved his best for last in the Bucks' comeback win at Madison Square Garden, scoring 12 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter, including the game winning shot as time expired. The New Year has been kind to Antetokounmpo, who has recorded back-to-back double-doubles in back-to-back wins to start 2017. He and the Bucks will face the Knicks again on Friday, this time back home in Milwaukee.