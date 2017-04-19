Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Big double-double in Game 2 loss
Antetokounmpo scored 24 points (9-24 FG. 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 106-100 Game 2 loss to the Raptors.
It's his second career postseason double-double, as Antetokounmpo continues to be a matchup nightmare at both ends of the court for Toronto. Expect the Bucks to get as far in these playoffs as their 22-year-old franchise player can take them.
